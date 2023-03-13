Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:JHAA)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JHAA opened at $9.28 on Monday. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $9.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
