Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:JHAA)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JHAA opened at $9.28 on Monday. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $9.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $848,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.