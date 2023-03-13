Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,131,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 605,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 226,959 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 175,074 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 122,205 shares during the period. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.58. 23,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,409. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

