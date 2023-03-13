NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Short Interest Up 18.0% in February

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $57.72 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NuVasive from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.77.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth about $33,763,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,897,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in NuVasive by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,773,000 after buying an additional 647,625 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in NuVasive by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 822,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after buying an additional 402,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 285.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 474,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 351,649 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Price Performance

Shares of NUVA stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.05. 1,126,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $305.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

