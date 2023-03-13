Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA decreased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nutrien by 43.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,309,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,621,000 after purchasing an additional 129,212 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,078,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,513,000 after buying an additional 395,796 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,686,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,251,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $73.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

