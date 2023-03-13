Nutanix’s (NTNX) “Positive” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their positive rating on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTNX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.31. 525,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,077. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $33.73.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,357,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,824.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Nutanix news, Director Craig Conway sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,357,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,824.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 324,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,498 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,272,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,802,000 after purchasing an additional 432,517 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,241,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,016,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,028,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

