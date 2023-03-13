Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their positive rating on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Shares of NTNX stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 609,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,566. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $33.73.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $302,232.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $302,232.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO David Sangster sold 121,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $3,741,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,733,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,686 shares of company stock worth $9,538,498. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

