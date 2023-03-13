NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives $17.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,061,000 after buying an additional 975,659 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,852,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,637,000 after purchasing an additional 643,843 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 934,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 402,416 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 76.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 799,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239,046 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

