Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

