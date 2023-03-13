Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.21) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.03) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 376 ($4.52).

DOM opened at GBX 263.20 ($3.16) on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of GBX 214.34 ($2.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 391.40 ($4.71). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 304.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 272.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,380.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 6.80 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,263.16%.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Edward Jamieson sold 26,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.16), for a total value of £70,920.58 ($85,282.08). Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

