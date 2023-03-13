Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for PageGroup (LON:PAGE)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 600 ($7.22) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.34) price target on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

PageGroup Price Performance

PAGE opened at GBX 462.20 ($5.56) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 461.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 442.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77. PageGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 356.80 ($4.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 521.50 ($6.27). The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 946.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08.

PageGroup Cuts Dividend

PageGroup Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 10.76 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. PageGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,200.00%.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

