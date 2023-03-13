NULS Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $26.05 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 13th. NULS has a market capitalization of $26.05 million and $3.37 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001077 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.36 or 0.00420712 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,850.99 or 0.28437346 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

