NuCypher Price Down 17.4% Over Last Week (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One NuCypher token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000497 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $78.37 million and $22.34 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

