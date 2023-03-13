Northwest Natural’s (NWN) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $52.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NWN. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NWN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 55,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.74. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Articles

