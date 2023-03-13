Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Buys $24,977.25 in Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 1,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $24,977.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,992.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

NWBI opened at $12.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $155.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,628,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $251,673,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 368,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,980,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $125,540,000 after acquiring an additional 207,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,249 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,588,000 after acquiring an additional 316,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.