Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 15880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Trading Up 100.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01.

About Nexus Gold

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

