Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Announces $0.05 Semi-annual Dividend

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Network-1 Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NTIP stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. Network-1 Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies in the second quarter worth $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

