NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

NTES has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.67.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. NetEase has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,135,000 after purchasing an additional 441,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,870,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,322,000 after acquiring an additional 281,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,110,000 after purchasing an additional 98,751 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 16.5% during the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,619 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in NetEase by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,924,000 after acquiring an additional 233,489 shares in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

