NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Short Interest Down 16.6% in February

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 6,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $870,120 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

NetApp Trading Down 0.4 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 114.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,401,000 after acquiring an additional 967,832 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 628.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,783,000 after acquiring an additional 930,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $62.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. NetApp has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.49.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

