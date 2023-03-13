Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HRT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Shares of HRT stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.74. 103,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,996. HireRight has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83.

In related news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 320,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $3,472,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,617,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 502,972 shares of company stock valued at $5,494,406 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in HireRight by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in HireRight by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 26,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. lifted its holdings in HireRight by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 32,109,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

