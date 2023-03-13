NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and approximately $183.30 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.03 or 0.00008335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00067929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00049493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00022094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000873 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001607 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.98110362 USD and is up 8.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 222 active market(s) with $124,024,561.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

