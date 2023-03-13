NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $105.63 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.70 billion and $105.63 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00008783 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00073214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00053092 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023892 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000911 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.82545719 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 222 active market(s) with $102,112,522.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

