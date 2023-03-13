Navcoin (NAV) Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 7% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $3,109.65 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00183244 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00084189 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00049453 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00050178 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004105 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000243 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,680,026 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

