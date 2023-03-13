MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.11

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 1452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
