MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.11

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 1452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 647,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.