My DeFi Pet Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $552,454.03 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $552,454.03 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.35 or 0.01330457 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00012294 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.59 or 0.01722886 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00026676 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,321 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

