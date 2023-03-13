My DeFi Pet One Day Trading Volume Hits $704,305.64 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $704,305.64 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $312.61 or 0.01285043 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00011370 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.69 or 0.01651238 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00025605 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,312 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.