Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 147,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Motus GI Stock Performance
Shares of MOTS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.91. 40,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $8.40.
Institutional Trading of Motus GI
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80,938 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Motus GI
Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.
