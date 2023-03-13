Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 147,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Motus GI Stock Performance

Shares of MOTS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.91. 40,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Institutional Trading of Motus GI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80,938 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Motus GI

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOTS. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Motus GI from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Motus GI to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Motus GI from $12.00 to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

