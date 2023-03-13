Morgan Stanley Trims Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Target Price to $7.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FULC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.88.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.41. 559,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,352. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,341,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $7,270,496.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,403,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,964,525.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,341,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $7,270,496.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,403,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,964,525.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,372,675 shares of company stock worth $38,695,655. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 95,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 188,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.