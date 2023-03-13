Morgan Stanley Lowers Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Price Target to $8.00

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GBTG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.
Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance
Global Business Travel Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.16. 61,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,994. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Global Business Travel Group has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group Company Profile
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Business Travel Group (GBTG)
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.