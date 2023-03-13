Morgan Stanley Lowers Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Price Target to $8.00

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GBTG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.

Global Business Travel Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.16. 61,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,994. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Global Business Travel Group has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,186,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $704,000. 15.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

