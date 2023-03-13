Morgan Stanley Increases Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target to $39.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Schrödinger from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $37.25.

In other Schrödinger news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 66,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,222,676.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 425.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 571,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,083,000 after buying an additional 462,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 44.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after buying an additional 133,277 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 7.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 776,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after buying an additional 54,683 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

