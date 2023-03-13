Morgan Stanley Increases Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target to $39.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SDGR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

NASDAQ:SDGR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.93. 433,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,419. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.02. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $37.25.

In related news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 66,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $1,222,676.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

