Morgan Stanley Increases BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $77.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s current price.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.81.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.2 %

BJ traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.63. 779,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,750. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.