Morgan Stanley Boosts Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target to $39.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger Price Performance

Schrödinger stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.81. 450,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,035. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schrödinger

In other news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 66,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,222,676.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schrödinger by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schrödinger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,357,000 after purchasing an additional 81,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

(Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.