Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.08

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 15648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.
Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About Montauk Renewables
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Montauk Renewables (MNTK)
