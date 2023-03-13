Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.08

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 15648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

About Montauk Renewables

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,966,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,736,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,016,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after purchasing an additional 207,523 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 45,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

