Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

