Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Short Interest Up 21.0% in February

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 605,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MHK stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $97.87. 459,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,579. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.36. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $159.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,876. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,173,000 after purchasing an additional 112,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,788,000 after buying an additional 35,043 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,518,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,756,000 after buying an additional 82,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,243,000 after buying an additional 25,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,876,000 after buying an additional 328,741 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MHK. Barclays upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

See Also

