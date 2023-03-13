Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.25 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$21.75 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$19.75 to C$18.75 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.91.

Shares of TSE MI.UN traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$15.42. The company had a trading volume of 90,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,338. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The stock has a market cap of C$615.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.41 and a 52 week high of C$22.04.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

