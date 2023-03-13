MinePlex (PLEX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $41.19 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, MinePlex has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $41.19 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 324,374,607 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

Buying and Selling MinePlex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

