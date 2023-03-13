MinePlex (PLEX) Price Hits $0.12

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $40.31 million and $3.64 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 324,296,554 coins. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

