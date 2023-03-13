Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MNMD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,601. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 8,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $29,038.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,746.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 16,922 shares of company stock valued at $55,237 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 416,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 4,638,774 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,080,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 548,187 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 178,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. 20.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

