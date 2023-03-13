Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

MNMD has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ MNMD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,218. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $115.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 8,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $29,038.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,746.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,922 shares of company stock valued at $55,237. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 178,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 238,737 shares in the last quarter. 20.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

