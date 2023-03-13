Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
MNMD has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ MNMD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,218. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $115.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.07.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 178,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 238,737 shares in the last quarter. 20.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.
