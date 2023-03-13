Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Mincon Group Stock Performance
Shares of MCON stock traded down GBX 3.99 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting GBX 87.01 ($1.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,790. Mincon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 109 ($1.31). The company has a market capitalization of £184.87 million, a PE ratio of 1,450.17 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.16.
About Mincon Group
