Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Mincon Group Stock Performance

Shares of MCON stock traded down GBX 3.99 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting GBX 87.01 ($1.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,790. Mincon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 109 ($1.31). The company has a market capitalization of £184.87 million, a PE ratio of 1,450.17 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.16.

About Mincon Group

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

