Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ (MIST) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MIST opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $109.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Trading of Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,330,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 89,915 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $4,613,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that is designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

