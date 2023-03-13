MiL.k (MLK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $68.07 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One MiL.k token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001129 BTC on exchanges. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $68.07 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MiL.k has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MiL.k’s launch date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,592,418 tokens. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k is a platform that uses a two-type token system: Brand Tokens and Mil.k Coin. Brand Tokens are tokenized versions of mileage points issued by service companies, and Mil.k Coin is used to trade Brand Tokens on the MiL.k platform. Mil.k Coin is the platform’s currency and is used to integrate Brand Tokens. Users can earn Mil.k Coin by selling their Brand Tokens, purchasing them on an external crypto exchange, or transferring them to other users. The MiL.k Blockchain uses Luniverse’s BaaS platform and has a main chain and side chains. Transactions on the platform are done on the Hyperledger-based side chains for better performance, and connecting to external crypto exchanges is done through Luniverse’s main chain for confidentiality and stability. The MiL.k platform is built on Hyperledger Fabric, a permissioned blockchain framework contributed by IBM and hosted by Linux Foundation.”

