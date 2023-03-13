MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,950 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,314 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,615 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,018,000 after acquiring an additional 828,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $43.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $49.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

