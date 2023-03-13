MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,792,000 after buying an additional 372,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,727,000 after buying an additional 143,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,433,000 after buying an additional 119,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $289.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.51. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

