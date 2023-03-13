MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $803,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $193.00 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $190.99 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

