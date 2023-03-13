MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,232 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC grew its position in Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $149.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

