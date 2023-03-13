MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,232 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC grew its position in Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.
Comcast Price Performance
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.
Insider Transactions at Comcast
In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
