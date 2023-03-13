MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,469 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $50.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average of $64.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.39.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

