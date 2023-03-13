MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 598 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IVV stock opened at $384.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

