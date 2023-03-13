MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $59.42 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
